CML Microcircuits Launches Low-Power, Cascadable Gain Blocks

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

CML Microcircuits recently released the CMX90G301 and CMX90G302 Positive Gain Slope Amplifiers, general purpose gain blocks based on the company's SµRF RFIC/MMIC design capability that are designed for wireless applications — like 4G/5G infrastructures and devices that operate in license-free bands — that operate in the 1.4—7.1 GHz frequency range.

Both devices use GaAs pHEMT technology to achieve a combination of low noise, low DC power, and high gain. The CMX90G301 has +1dB positive gain slope, while the CMX90G302 accommodates applications needing more gain-slope compensation with its +2dB gain slope. The devices also carry a small signal gain of 14.8 – 16.0dB, a P1dB output rating of +11.5dBm at 3.5 GHz, and a low noise figure of 2dB.

The CMX90G301 and CMX90G302 gain blocks are designed with a high level integration, in order to support smaller PCB footprints and minimized component counts. The devices' plug-in, cascadable nature removes the requirement for passive equalisation circuits within the system design; an on-board active bias circuit enables them to operate over a supply voltage range of 2.7 to 5V, with a typical current of 22 mA. Additionally, the RF ports of each device are matched to 50 Ω to support rapid product development cycles.

