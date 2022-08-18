Efinix Extends Family of Titanium Products with Launch of the Titanium Ti180 FPGA

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Efinix announced the launch of its Titanium Ti180 FPGA. This 180K logic element device is designed to deliver performance in a cost effective, low-power footprint.

Featuring 2.5G MIPI interfaces, the Ti180 is designed to address the growing need for higher resolution, and higher bit depth sensors designed to maximize accuracy in AI and ML applications. Higher MIPI data rates enable sensor aggregation unlocking a cost effective and flexible solution for applications in automotive and virtual reality markets.

"Leveraging our radical Quantum Compute fabric, the Ti180 delivers 15X the energy efficiency of previous generations of Efinix FPGAs delivering unheard-of performance for space and energy constrained embedded compute applications."

The Ti180 features a hardened LPDDR4 interface for ultimate bandwidth to external memory. A Linux capable quad-core RISC-V processor makes the Ti180 an ideal platform for high-performance embedded compute applications where high-speed access to large amounts of local storage is paramount. A low power version of the Ti180 is also available without the LPDDR4 interface for applications where power consumption is the primary constraint. The Ti180 enables hardware accelerated AI and ML applications with zero NRE.

The Ti180 is fabricated on the TSMC 16 nm process and leverages the cost-effective energy efficiency of that process to deliver this extension to the Titanium line.

For more information, visit http://www.efinixinc.com