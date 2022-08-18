Embedded Computing Design

Efinix Extends Family of Titanium Products with Launch of the Titanium Ti180 FPGA

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 18, 2022

News

Efinix Extends Family of Titanium Products with Launch of the Titanium Ti180 FPGA

Efinix announced the launch of its Titanium Ti180 FPGA. This 180K logic element device is designed to deliver performance in a cost effective, low-power footprint.

Featuring 2.5G MIPI interfaces, the Ti180 is designed to address the growing need for higher resolution, and higher bit depth sensors designed to maximize accuracy in AI and ML applications. Higher MIPI data rates enable sensor aggregation unlocking a cost effective and flexible solution for applications in automotive and virtual reality markets.

"Leveraging our radical Quantum Compute fabric, the Ti180 delivers 15X the energy efficiency of previous generations of Efinix FPGAs delivering unheard-of performance for space and energy constrained embedded compute applications."

The Ti180 features a hardened LPDDR4 interface for ultimate bandwidth to external memory. A Linux capable quad-core RISC-V processor makes the Ti180 an ideal platform for high-performance embedded compute applications where high-speed access to large amounts of local storage is paramount. A low power version of the Ti180 is also available without the LPDDR4 interface for applications where power consumption is the primary constraint. The Ti180 enables hardware accelerated AI and ML applications with zero NRE.

The Ti180 is fabricated on the TSMC 16 nm process and leverages the cost-effective energy efficiency of that process to deliver this extension to the Titanium line.

For more information, visit http://www.efinixinc.com

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Analog & Power - PCBs & Components
Debug & Test
Image Provided by Rohde & Schwarz
Rohde & Schwarz Announces R&S ESW EMI Test Receiver with a Bandwidth Increase of 1GHZ

August 18, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
Powering the Next Generation of Connected-Health Wearables and Hearables with Solid-State Lithium Microbatteries

August 12, 2022

MORE
Storage
The Brains Behind Storage: What Does a NAND Flash Memory Controller Actually Do?

August 12, 2022

MORE
Security
Beyond TÜV: A Path to High-Criticality Tool Qualification

August 16, 2022

MORE