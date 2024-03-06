Euro Circuits: embedded world 2024

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Euro Circuits

Euro Circuits will be attending embedded world 2024 from the 9th to 11th of April with its motto “Your Gateway to Excellence in Electronics Manufacturing," located in booth 3A-237

Defined Impedance Pool

Starter kit for PCB design of IoT devices consisting of a 4-, 6- or 8-layer PCB

Suitable base material

Impedance calculator

PCB Passport

Documentation indicating that the PCBs are in accordance to order requirments and manufacturing tolerances

Parts Database

Component database now contains over 400,000 verified electronic components with more to be added

For more information, visit eurocircuits.com.

For a free entrance ticket to embedded world 2024, click here.