Euro Circuits: embedded world 2024

March 06, 2024

Image Credit: Euro Circuits

Euro Circuits will be attending embedded world 2024 from the 9th to 11th of April with its motto “Your Gateway to Excellence in Electronics Manufacturing," located in booth 3A-237

Defined Impedance Pool

  • Starter kit for PCB design of IoT devices consisting of a 4-, 6- or 8-layer PCB

  • Suitable base material 

  • Impedance calculator

PCB Passport

  • Documentation indicating that the PCBs are in accordance to order requirments and manufacturing tolerances

Parts Database

  • Component database now contains over 400,000 verified electronic components with more to be added

For more information, visit eurocircuits.com.

For a free entrance ticket to embedded world 2024, click here.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

