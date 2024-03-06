Euro Circuits: embedded world 2024
March 06, 2024
News
Euro Circuits will be attending embedded world 2024 from the 9th to 11th of April with its motto “Your Gateway to Excellence in Electronics Manufacturing," located in booth 3A-237
Defined Impedance Pool
-
Starter kit for PCB design of IoT devices consisting of a 4-, 6- or 8-layer PCB
-
Suitable base material
-
Impedance calculator
PCB Passport
-
Documentation indicating that the PCBs are in accordance to order requirments and manufacturing tolerances
Parts Database
- Component database now contains over 400,000 verified electronic components with more to be added
For more information, visit eurocircuits.com.
For a free entrance ticket to embedded world 2024, click here.