Move Over AlGaN, Silanna UV Designed a New SPSL

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by Silanna Semiconductor Covid 19 brought into play the need for more sufficient air quality with sterilization for both water and surface. The new SPSL from Silanna UV will “produce UV emissions from 340 nm to 210 nm, covering most of the UV spectrum.”

Brisbane, Australia. Silanna UV release its short period superlattice (SPSL), a nanostructure allowing for easier control and advanced assets when compared to conventional AlGaN (Aluminum Gallium Nitride). The SPSL consists of differing levels of AlN and GaN with features including bandgap and conductivity to modify the size of layers alleviating problems with High-AI content that were prominent with AlGaN.

Silanna UV’s SPSL solution gives a higher energy with shorter wavelengths, advanced electricals, and a generational maturity level.

