Scaling Transistors & Accelerating Backside Power with Intel

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Paul Fischer, senior principal engineer in the Components Research Department at Intel, discusses the trends and challenges surrounding transistor scaling and backside power. So, ICYMI, these were some of the the top technical research breakthroughs Intel presented this year at IEDM.

Then, Rich and Vin are joined by Lattice Semiconductor’s Senior Director, Gordon Hands, to talk FPGAs. Specifically, today’s landscape surrounding the mid-range market of FPGAs.

But first, Rich and Ken are spilling their 2024 predictions... stay tuned.