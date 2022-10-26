Semtech Releases its HotSwitch Platform for Defense Against Surges and Faults

Image Provided by Semtech CAMARILLO, Calif. Semtech Corporation revealed its HotSwitch platform with embedded secure circuity, dynamic behaviors (limited rush current, proper loading sequence), and safety features (overcurrent, voltage) for a smaller BOM and a reduced PCB area. The HotSwitch system can embed IEC 61000-4-2 level compliant ESD protection for a variety of applications.

Tamir Reshef, vice president of marketing for Semtech's Protection Products Group says, "With the new HotSwitch platform, Semtech has expanded the protection tools available to the design community for safeguarding systems, prolonging operational life and enabling use of electronic systems in a more environmentally sustainable manner."

Semtech has released two versions of their HotSwitch platform with the following features:

HS2950P: Single channel integrated high-side load switch

Input voltage range of 2.7V to 29V

Supporting up to 5A output current

Low 25mΩ (typical) Rds(on) to minimize power loss

3x3mm 12-pin DFN package

Thermal shutdown functionality and faults flagging to ensure a rugged defense for downstream industrial, telecom and consumer systems subject to transients and short circuits risk.

HS2240P: An integrated eFuse and surge protection device:

Prrotect against various electrical overstress (EOS)

Input voltage range of 2.7V to 22V

Current limiting threshold of 3.9A

High ESD withstand voltage of ±30kV for air and contact per IEC 61000-4-2

