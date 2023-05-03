Parasoft and TASKING Collaborate on CI/CD Workflow

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Parasoft Monrovia, California, and Munich Germany. Parasoft is partnering with TASKING to deliver embedded software development and testing for automotive solutions. Included is a CI/CD workflow for reliability, security, and consistent code through to the SDLC.

"With the development of automotive embedded software, ensuring safe, repeatable, and reliable operation is paramount. This partnership improves the efficiency of our customers workflows by combining the power and flexibility of TASKING's safety and security compliant toolsets with Parasoft's automated static and dynamic software analysis solutions," said Roger Smith, Technical Marketing Manager at TASKING.

The integration speeds up the delivery of software in automotive electronic control units for gas-powered, modern electronic vehicles (EVs), and future software-defined vehicles (SwDVs).

Platform offers:

Microprocessors and microcontrollers with compilers

Debuggers

Embedded internet

RTOS

Utilizing Parasoft's continuous code quality a safety compliant environment is created and joins automate static code analysis and unit assessment for target hardware, host, or virtual environments.

TASKING ensures code compliance with standards such as ISO 26262 and ISO 21434. Tasking also provides TÜV-certification for safety-critical systems in the design of the software.

"I'm very honored that Parasoft and TASKING have partnered in delivering the best tool choice for the development and testing of software in automotive. You'll shorten development time and ensure safe and secure code by integrating our combined solutions into your modern DevOps development ecosystem," said Ricardo Camacho, Director of Regulatory Safety and Security Compliance at Parasoft.

For more Information, visit parasoft.com, tasking.com.