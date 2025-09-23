Embedded Computing Design

QA Systems Enhances Cantata for C/C++ with EN 50716:2023 Railway Safety Compliance

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

September 23, 2025

Image Credit: QA Systems

QA Systems released Cantata 25.07, the newest version of its unit and integration testing tool for C/C++ delivering extended platform support, efficiency features, and certification for the EN 50716:2023 railway software standard.

Cantata 25.07:

New SET_TEST_INPUT Macro

  • Enhances test traceability by enabling designers to assign test input values and log them directly within the test results file (.ctr)

Enhanced Contextual Code Coverage

  • CPPGETCOV tool supports coverage reporting by execution context, such as threads, states, and class inheritance, permitting resolute coverage metrics, particularly for polymorphic and state-machine-driven code

Expanded Toolchain and IDE Support

  • Microsoft Visual Studio 2022
  • GCC/G++ versions 14 and 15
  • Eclipse 4.34 (2024-12 release)

“With version 25.07, we’re giving developers more flexibility, deeper insights into their testing, and enhanced certification confidence,” said Andreas Sczepansky, CEO at QA Systems. “Our focus on practical usability and compliance makes Cantata an ideal long-term partner for quality assurance.”

For more information, visit qa-systems.com,

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

AI & Machine Learning
