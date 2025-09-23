QA Systems Enhances Cantata for C/C++ with EN 50716:2023 Railway Safety Compliance

Image Credit: QA Systems QA Systems released Cantata 25.07, the newest version of its unit and integration testing tool for C/C++ delivering extended platform support, efficiency features, and certification for the EN 50716:2023 railway software standard.

Cantata 25.07:

New SET_TEST_INPUT Macro

Enhances test traceability by enabling designers to assign test input values and log them directly within the test results file (.ctr)

Enhanced Contextual Code Coverage

CPPGETCOV tool supports coverage reporting by execution context, such as threads, states, and class inheritance, permitting resolute coverage metrics, particularly for polymorphic and state-machine-driven code

Expanded Toolchain and IDE Support

Microsoft Visual Studio 2022

GCC/G++ versions 14 and 15

Eclipse 4.34 (2024-12 release)

“With version 25.07, we’re giving developers more flexibility, deeper insights into their testing, and enhanced certification confidence,” said Andreas Sczepansky, CEO at QA Systems. “Our focus on practical usability and compliance makes Cantata an ideal long-term partner for quality assurance.”

