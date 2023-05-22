Solid Sands’ SuperTest Vermeer Release Update #4 introduces Tempest2 and 800 more C++ tests

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Solid Sands launched Update #4 of its SuperTest Vermeer Release with improvements for safety-critical applications programmed in C++, and the addition of 800 available tests. SuperTest adheres to ISO 26262, and supports the test and validation of C++20 compilers, enabling developers using SuperTest to keep with current developments in C++ programming.

The SuperTest Vermeer Release Update #4 introduces Tempest2, the latest version of the automation repetitive test pattern tool, which utilizes Solid Sands’ generic mechanism for incorporating test generators, enabling the ability to generate tests from context-free grammar and a code template. Developed to use ‘ties’ as a way of binding together multiple literals, Tempest2 offers test developers precise control over how tests are generated.

According to Marcel Beemster, CTO at Solid Sands, “I am sure our users in the automotive and other safety-critical industries will welcome this update because it provides a big step forward for C++. A particular highlight are the improvements in standard library structural coverage for C++11 and C++14, which is approaching 100%. But we are also committed to our many other users who will appreciate the enhancements of the optimization test suite so that its application scope is much wider, and the fine-tuning of the test suite organization to better match the language specifications. And even if they might not write templates for Tempest2 themselves, everybody gets its benefits right away because we have already created many tests with it.”

For more information, visit: solidsands.com