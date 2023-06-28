Embedded Computing Design

Be Digilent With a Pocket-Sized AD3 Test & Measurement Device

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 28, 2023

News

Be Digilent With a Pocket-Sized AD3 Test & Measurement Device
Image Credit: Digilent

Pullman, Washington. Digilent commercially launched its Analog Discovery 3 (AD3), the third of Digilent’s Analog Discovery lineup of versatile on-the-go testing and measurement devices supporting USB-C. The AD3 has an amplified buffer size and expands data transmissions via waveform generator and improved reception via the mixed-signal oscilloscope. AWG phase modulation, summation, and internal loopback aid in increasing performance.

Digilent's WaveForms software is the soul of the AD3, though do not exclude the hardware and design upgrades delivering a refined interface and precise measurements. AD3 improves filtering capabilities and adds a seamless expansion of various future tools for tthe WaveForm environment.

The power supplies provides a maximum of 800 mA and even with its pocket portability, the AD3 delivers a sampling rate up to 125 MS/s. Digilent’s General Manager Steve Johnson said, “We’re finding that its utility isn’t limited to just traditional electrical engineers; we’ve heard positive reviews from civil, biomedical, mechanical, and other disciplines as well.

For more information, visit digilent.com.

 

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Debug & Test - Oscilloscopes, Analyzers & Generators
Debug & Test - Probes & Debuggers
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Edge Computing
Software & OS
Automotive
Infineon Announces Next Generation 1200 V CoolSiC™ Trench MOSFET in TO263-7 Package To Support e-Mobility

June 13, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Wincomm
Wincomm Leverages Alder Lake for Medical Panel PCs

May 31, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Digital Twin Consortium Offers Guidance for Reality Capture

June 23, 2023

MORE
IoT
Protect Your IoT Devices, Really

June 27, 2023

MORE