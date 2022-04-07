Keysight Delivers First BERT Solution for Validating 1.6 Terabits Per Second Transmission

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. introduced a new 120 Giga Baud (GBd) High-Performance Bit Error Ratio Test (BERT) solution (M8050A) for validating next generation chip deployments of up to 120 GBd for 1.6T (or one trillion bits per second) market with unachieved signal integrity.

Engineers are confronted with higher loss and distortions when transitioning from 112 Gbps per lane to 224 Gbps per lane. The M8050A is intended to overcome these challenges with high signal integrity enabling more test margin, while allowing customers to move to next generation 1.6T designs and maintain the flexibility needed to quickly adopt the M8050A to new requirements in the future.

According to Keysight, its new M8050A BERT delivers application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) technology designed to optimize the design to the requirements of the instrument. This offers the following key customer benefits:

A deep level of integration simplifies setup and delivers reliable verification of designs at all speed grades with the combination of 120 GBd Pattern Generator, coupled with high signal integrity.

Saves time and investment by providing flexibility with license upgradeable hardware when test requirements change. Software extensions within the M8070B BERT system software open the application space to support upcoming technologies with full connection to automation software.

Keysight's Infiniium 80 GHz UXR oscilloscope as an acquisition-based Error-Analyzer in combination with M8050A, provides a comprehensive bit error ratio tester up to 120 GBd that supports non-return to zero (NRZ) and pulse amplitude modulation (PAM) 4, as well as PAM 6/8, which is likely required in 1.6T environment.

Keysight's industry experts, coupled with a proven automation framework, deliver test consulting for the latest and emerging markets with close connection to standards bodies.

The Keysight M8000 Series is a highly integrated bit error ratio (BER) test solution for physical layer characterization, validation, and compliance testing.

"From fully automated dark factories, closed loop digital twins to the metaverse, today's applications and services generate vast amounts of artificial intelligence workloads. New electrical and optical designs are required to handle these workloads and make progress towards sustainability, achieving climate goals," said Dr. Joachim Peerlings, vice president and general manager of Keysight's Network and Data Center business. "We are pleased with Keysight's continuous efforts to deliver first-to-market solutions that support our customers in achieving these goals."

More information, visit keysight.com.