2024 embedded world Product Showcase: Supermicro’s IoT SuperServer SYS-E403-13E-FRN2T

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications benefit from dependable and robust solutions, capable of high-performance and processing capabilities at the edge. Applications like these also perform tasks in real-time via IoT devices and sensors that process large amounts of data, further stressing the need for significant computational power, flexibility, and connectivity.

The IoT SuperServer SYS-E403-13E-FRN2T from Supermicro is a X13 2.5U Box PC powered by Intel’s 5th / 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor and the Intel® C741 chipset. The IoT server solution is designed for multi-access edge computing (MEC), universal customer premise equipment (uCPE), industrial automation, artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge, machine learning (ML), smart retail, medical systems, and more.

Height: 4.62" (117.348 mm); Width: 10.5" (266.7 mm; Depth: 16" (406.4 mm); Package: 10.4" (H) x 16.4" (W) x 26" (D) Gross Weight: 24.5 lbs (10.95 kg); Net Weight: 18.5 lbs (8.16 kg)

Supermicro’s IoT SuperServer in Action

The aforementioned Intel processors provide up to 32C/64T and up to 60MB of Cache, and 85W - 350W of TDP CPUs (Air Cooled)*. The SYS-E403-13E-FRN2T solution also provides users with 8 DIMM slots for a max memory (1DPC) of 2TB, memory speed of 5600MT/s, and support for ECC DDR5 RDIMM.

The IoT server supports a default total of two bays consisting of 2 front hot-swap 2.5" U.2 NVMe drive bay(s), with an additional option available for 2 internal fixed 2.5" SATA* drive bay(s). The solution also includes one M.2 PCIe 3.0 with two NVMe slot(s) (M-key 2280/22110) for further drive bay configuration.

The IoT server motherboard has three PCIe slots, each supporting PCIe 5.0 and PCIe cards with up to 16 lanes for high-speed data transfer and expansion. For networking, the solution offers two 10 Gigabit Ethernet Ports. For network connectivity, two RJ45 10GBASE-T with Intel® X550-AT2, and one RJ45 1GbE with Realtek RTL8211F PHY (dedicated IPMI) are present on the device. Additionally, there is support for the Intelligent Platform Management Interface v.2.0 with virtual media over LAN and KVM-over-LAN support.

The SYS-E403-13E-FRN2T features a wide variety of on-board devices such as NVMe drives and RAID configurations ( RAID 0/1), requiring the Intel® VROC RAID key.

Additional features:

LAN: 1 RJ45 1 GbE Dedicated IPMI LAN 2 RJ45 10 GbE LAN (Intel® X550-AT2)

USB: 2 USB 2.0 Type-A (rear) 4 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A (Rear)

Video: 1 VGA (Rear)

Getting Started with Supermicro’s SYS-E403-13E-FRN2T

The SYS-E403-13E-FRN2T IoT solution enables secure and reliable function with numerous security features like TPM 2.0, Silicon Root of Trust (RoT) – NIST 800-193 compliance, Cryptographically Signed Firmware, Secure Boot, Secure Firmware Updates, and much more.

Supermicro offers further information about X13 servers and systems. For a closer look into the SYS-E403-13E-FRN2T, and others like it, check out the video below:

Additional Resources:

*Air Cooled CPUs with TDP over 300W only supported under specific conditions.

*SATA support may require additional storage controller and/or cables.