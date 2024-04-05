AntennaWare to Launch Innovative New Range of BodyWave™ UWB Antenna at Embedded World 24

Image Credit: AntennaWare Visit Booth 3-109 to experience the unprecedented wireless performance gains achieved by BodyWave™ antennas for wearable applications

Visitors to Embedded World, Nuremberg April 9th-11th will be the first to experience three new BodyWave™ antennas recently announced by innovative antenna company, AntennaWare which will strengthen the company’s offering in the UWB frequency.

As the first commercially available antenna specifically designed to mitigate against the unique reliability challenges experienced by wireless wearables, BodyWave™ antennas offer unprecedented performance at a range of frequencies including 1.9GHz, 2.4GHz and UWB.

Each of the new UWB antennas have been developed in direct response to the market’s growing interest in UWB as a wireless technology and complement the existing 6.5GHz BodyWave™ UWB Channel 5 antenna. Included in the new range is the smallest BodyWave™ antenna to date with a size of 5x5x2mm, opening up many new use cases for BodyWave™ than was previously possible.

Commenting on these latest additions to the BodyWave antenna range, AntennaWare CEO Dr Gareth Conway explained, “As the world moves up in frequency, the problem of body blocking becomes even greater for wireless devices placed close to or on the body, increasing the requirement for BodyWave™ antennas. As the only real solution to this issue, it’s no surprise we are seeing very strong interest in BodyWave™ antennas for applications across market sectors including pro and consumer audio, sports and healthcare.”

AntennaWare Commercial Director Jonny McClintock adds, “Market demand has led directly to the development of the new antennas and we are most excited to bring a significantly smaller form factor to the market. With the result that many more wearable devices will benefit from the performance gains achieved by BodyWave™ when compared to existing chip and pin antennas - typically 10-20dB increased link budget in challenging wireless scenarios such as non-line-of-sight and free space.”

In addition to the new UWB antenna range, the AntennaWare team will run a series of live demonstrations of the performance and reliability gains achieved by BodyWave™ antennas across a range of RF frequencies (2.4 GHz, DECT, UWB and sub-GHz) and in wearable applications covering audio, healthcare, sports wearables and industrial IoT asset tracking.



About AntennaWare



Formed in 2020 by Dr Gareth Conway and Dr Matthew Magill as a spin-out from Queens University, Belfast, AntennaWare combines 20 years of cutting-edge academic research with industry expertise to produce an effective and powerful product. As the only antenna specifically designed for wireless wearables, BodyWave™ antenna technology has the highest performance on the market, with increased radiation efficiency, increased detuning immunity, and unique BodyWave™ propagation.



More details at: antennaware.co.uk.

