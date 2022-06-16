AWS IoT ExpressLink

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Image Provided by AWS

AWS IoT ExpressLink powers a range of hardware modules developed and offered by AWS Partners, such as Espressif, Infineon, and u-blox.

The connectivity modules include software implementing AWS mandated security requirements, making it faster and easier for customers to securely connect devices to the cloud and seamlessly integrate with a range of AWS services. AWS IoT ExpressLink modules come pre-provisioned with security credentials set by qualified AWS Partners. This enables customers to offload the complex work of integrating the networking and cryptography layers to the hardware modules, and develop secure IoT products in a fraction of the time.