Build, Buy, or Blend: Optimizing IoT Project Performance in the Hyperscale Era

September 11, 2024

Whitepaper

In the rapidly evolving IoT landscape, product development teams face a critical decision: should they build in-house solutions, purchase off-the-shelf tools, or blend both approaches?


This whitepaper explores the key factors that influence this decision, including cost, scalability, and time to market. By analyzing real-world case studies and industry trends, it provides actionable insights to help teams navigate the complexities of IoT product development and choose the best path forward for their unique needs.

Key takeaways:

  • Explore the pros and cons of building, buying, or blending solutions.
  • Understand cost and scalability considerations.
  • Get insights to accelerate time to market and optimize performance.

