Critical Manufacturing to Demonstrate Advanced MES for Semiconductor Production at SEMICON West

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Critical Manufacturing will participate for the first time at SEMICON West 2025 from October 7-9 in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). The company will showcase how its manufacturing execution systems and integrated data platform support chipmakers with the insights and control needed to run high-precision production lines efficiently.

At the event, visitors will gain a firsthand look at how Critical Manufacturing MES supports semiconductor manufacturers and addresses the pressures of advanced chip production and complex supply chains. Critical Manufacturing MES supports manufacturers with complete visibility and end-to-end traceability, and real-time monitoring that is designed to keep every stage of wafer and die processing on track.

The system is also designed to keep processes stable with run-to-run control, allowing for fine-tuning recipes for individual chambers. It works with sorters to smooth wafer movement throughout the factory.

The Critical Manufacturing MES is combined with an IoT Data Platform, supporting teams with instant access to contextualized information to respond quickly to shop-floor changes, minimize variability, and keep productivity high.

Critical Manufacturing will present c-Alice, the AI-powered image analytics solution from its recent acquisition of Convanit, a specialist in image classification for high-tech manufacturing. It is designed for environments where inspection is a critical step. c-Alice analyzes images in real time to detect and classify defects, while linking results directly to MES workflows. By pairing image intelligence with live process data, it provides a detailed view of quality as production runs, helping them make quick, informed decisions and sustain high yields in demanding semiconductor operations.

This year, Critical Manufacturing is sponsoring the Smart Manufacturing Pavilion and will be at booth SM2 to meet the attendees. Visitors can schedule a demo or book a meeting with Critical Manufacturing experts to see how their MES, data platform, and c-Alice work together to support manufacturing.

For more information, visit: www.criticalmanufacturing.com