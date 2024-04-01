embedded world 2024 Best in Show Nominees: Data Analytics

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Story

The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show nominees in the Data Analytics category:

Klika Tech - Asset Tracking and Intelligence with LoRaWAN Solution Accelerator

This solution by Klika Tech, AWS, and Seeed Studio with Nordic's technology redefines asset tracking by providing an open, secure, and scalable platform that integrates with various LoRaWAN and NB-IoT trackers and ensures cost-effective cloud connectivity. It eliminates vendor lock-in, optimizing the use of IoT for real-time, reliable asset intelligence. Leveraging LoRaWAN, NB-IoT, and CoAP, the system ensures consistent data transmission from remote devices while minimizing traffic costs and maximizing uptime. The platform also offers advanced data analytics and visualization, promising to enhance business insights and drive efficiency in supply chain management. It's a customizable, user-friendly approach to asset tracking and device management in the IoT age.

This asset tracking solution deserves the Embedded World Best in Show award because it represents a significant leap in IoT technology, offering unparalleled flexibility and scalability. Its open architecture breaks free from vendor lock-in, empowering organizations to choose the best-fitting asset trackers for their needs while ensuring diverse, secure, and cost-effective cloud connectivity. The integration of advanced technologies like LoRaWAN, NB-IoT, and CoAP with the analytic power of AWS sets a new industry standard for asset management efficiency. The platform's ability to deliver real-time insights and its adaptability to any environment demonstrate innovative excellence and a strong commitment to advancing the IoT ecosystem.

For more information, visit: https://klika-tech.com/solutions/iiot-lorawan-asset-tracking-intelligence-solution-accelerator