IAR Systems Helps Telecommunications Company NTT DOCOMO innovate Smart Agriculture Platform

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

IAR Systems, a software and services company for embedded development, announced that the complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench® for Arm® has been used by NTT DOCOMO, a telecommunications company in Japan, for the development of its smart agriculture support platform Farm Assist.

NTT DOCOMO’s Farm Assist service was launched in 2019 and collects data obtained from sensors installed in a farm via access points to a company's cloud, enabling users to check and manage farm conditions using smartphones and PCs. The system enables users to manage daily farm work records and future production plans, streamlining farm work and contributing to the realization of productive and strategic farm management.

The quality of the code in this agriculture support platform is essential for NTT DOCOMO. IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm was evaluated for its fast compiling and checking features, which is essential to ensuring the code quality. Considering the future demands for security implementation and multi-vendor capability, it was necessary for NTT DOCOMO to select an integrated development environment with high scalability.

"IoT services are rapidly going into practical use stages, and at the same time, high performance and high reliability are required,” said Kazuhisa Harabe, Country Manager of IAR Systems Japan. “We will continue to support NTT DOCOMO in accelerating the integration of embedded devices and IT as well as in contributing to the continuously growing digital transformation and IoT.”

