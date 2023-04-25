Speed Up Data with Antzer Tech's CAN FD Series

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Antzer Tech

Taipei. Antzer Tech, a subsidiary of Innodisk Group, released an innovative CAN FD Series solution mitigating the limits on data transmission speed and enables eight times more data capacity than the CANbus network. Do to the higher data speeds, the CAN FD allows unmanned transformation systems in smart manufacturing and logistics.

Also included is superior fault tolerance and debugging tools for an extended reliability in data transmissions while meeting safety requirements including industrial-level wide-temperature standards. The solution enables GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and UDR/ADR for localized positioning in edge environments hosting unreliable connections.

For more information, visit innodisk.ai.