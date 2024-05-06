Develop IoT products in less than 30 minutes

Whitepaper

To accommodate the rapid growth of the IoT, developers now need to program an increasing number of devices with greater complexity, and at speed.

Old approaches are too slow and cumbersome – but fast, flexible programming, using the Python language and the QuecPython environment for execution, is enabling IoT organizations to develop their products in less than 30 minutes. Download the white paper to find out how QuecPython makes coding applications for IoT modules much quicker and more straightforward.