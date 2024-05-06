Embedded Computing Design

Develop IoT products in less than 30 minutes

May 06, 2024

Whitepaper

Develop IoT products in less than 30 minutes

To accommodate the rapid growth of the IoT, developers now need to program an increasing number of devices with greater complexity, and at speed.


Old approaches are too slow and cumbersome – but fast, flexible programming, using the Python language and the QuecPython environment for execution, is enabling IoT organizations to develop their products in less than 30 minutes. Download the white paper to find out how QuecPython makes coding applications for IoT modules much quicker and more straightforward.

Analog & Power
Image Credit: Littelfuse
Littelfuse Introduces a Single Cell Super Capacitor Protection IC

May 6, 2024

MORE
Consumer
Achieving Mass Manufacturability for AR Smart Glasses

March 27, 2024

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Supermicro
Supermicro Will Maximize your COMPUTEX Experience with Keynote from President and CEO Charles Liang

May 3, 2024

MORE
Security
Observability Takes the Stage with New Percepio Solution

April 18, 2024

MORE