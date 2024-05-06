Mouser New Product of the Week: u-blox LENA-R8 Multi-Mode LTE CAT 1bis Modules

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Global connectivity, compatibility, flexibility, performance optimization, and reduced complexity are critical components during the development of IoT devices. For IoT products such as tracking, telematics, and other scenarios that demand extensive worldwide coverage, it is important to leverage solutions that simplify connectivity for deployments such as those for both the developer and the end user.

The LENA-R8 Multi-Mode LTE CAT 1bis Modules from u-blox is an LTE CAT 1bis connectivity solution packed with thirteen LTE and four 2G bands, designed to ease the development of IoT devices in regions requiring different band combinations, and for comprehensive roaming.

The u-blox LENA-R8 Multi-Mode LTE CAT 1bis Modules support a 3.30V to 4.5V supply range and -40°C to +85°C temperature range.

Measured at only 27.0mm x 30.0mm, in a 100-pin LGA package, the modules are pin-compatible with other u-blox form factors, further supporting compatibility migration to LTECat 1 from legacy 2G or 3G technologies.

The LENA-R8 Multi-Mode LTE CAT 1bis Modules in Action

The u-blox LENA-R8 Multi-Mode LTE CAT 1bis Modules provide out-of-the-box MQTT connectivity for global IoT applications for ideal integration with MQTT-based IoT platforms. Additionally, the solution supports flexible positioning with stand-alone GNSS and CellLocate, and compliance with lead-free and RoHS standards for environmental sustainability and responsibility.

For cellular connectivity, the module supports a wide range of LTE bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 28, 38, 40, and 41, and it is classified as LTE Category 1bis (Cat 1bis), with data rates of up to 10 Mbps for download (DL) and up to 5 Mbps for upload (UL).

In addition to LTE connectivity, the module supports GSM (Global System for Mobile Communications) across four frequency bands, and multiple positioning options like GNSS via Modem, Dedicated GNSS Antenna Interface, and Integrated GNSS Receiver.

Interfaces include 2x UART, 1x USB, 1x DDC (I2C compliant), 1x I2S, and 9x GPIO, configurable.

Integrated features: Antenna supervisor, CSFB, Dual-stack IPv4/IPv6, Embedded FTP/HTTP, Embedded MQTT, MQTT-SN, Embedded TCP/UDP, Embedded TLS 1.2, FOTA, FW update via serial interface, Jamming detection, and Secure boot.

Getting Started with the LENA-R8 Multi-Mode LTE CAT 1bis Modules

The integrated LENA-R8 Modules enable out-of-the-box support for MQTT Anywhere services on the u-blox Thingstream platform, a cloud-based delivery platform and administration interface for enterprise IoT services providing global roaming.

By using the LENA-R8001M10, users can also benefit from applications with GNSS requirements, and high-performance stand-alone solutions. Per the company, this product variant includes integrated GNSS based on the u-blox M10 platform.

Additional Resources: