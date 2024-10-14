Product of the Week: Infineon Technologies’ AIROC™ CYW55513 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® Combo IC

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Today’s demanding IoT and multimedia applications, like smart homes, wearables, and industrial IoT devices, are often deployed in increasingly crowded wireless environments, requiring high-speed data transmission, reduced latency, and secure communication for users to achieve a seamless wireless connectivity experience.

Infineon Technologies' AIROC™ CYW55513 solution is a tri-band Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth® 5.4 combo chip leveraging Wi-Fi 6E’s low-latency, high-speed capabilities, and the extended range/communication capabilities of Bluetooth 5.4.

The AIROC™ CYW55513 in Action

The Wi-Fi capabilities of the AIROC™ CYW55513 supports 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz frequency bands with a 1x1 antenna configuration and 20 MHz Wi-Fi channel bandwidth for ideal power efficiency and connectivity.

To support the Wi-FI as mentioned above capabilities, the combo chip solution also features advanced Wi-Fi technologies like OFDMA for multiple channel sharing, MU-MIMO for simultaneous communication in multi-device environments, TWT (Target Wake Time), BSS Coloring to manage interference in crowded environments, and DCM (Dual Carrier Modulation) for reliable data transmission.

In addition to the Wi-Fi, the combo chip features Bluetooth® and BLE 5.4 for low-power, high-efficiency connectivity. The Bluetooth® features support A2DP, HFP audio, LE audio, LE Long Range, and 2Mbps for enhanced data transmission rates and advertising extensions.

Getting Started with the AIROC™ CYW55513

The AIROC™ CYW55513 includes interface options for the SDIO and GSPI Host interfaces, and UART or SDIO shared with Wi-Fi. The solution also supports WPA2 and WPA3 security and secure boot, encryption, and authentication.

Additional features include network offload power save features for reduced power consumption and STA and SoftAP mode for a Wi-Fi client and a software-based access point.

Additional Resources:

Product page: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/product/wireless-connectivity/airoc-wi-fi-plus-bluetooth-combos/wi-fi-6-6e-802.11ax/cyw55513/