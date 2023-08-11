Embedded Computing Design

Wide Angle Sunlight-Readable Gaming Touch Screens from BaoBao

By Chad Cox

August 11, 2023

Image Credit: BaoBao

Baobao Industrial has released a new series of 10-point multitouch capacitive touch screen monitors with IP65 and IP40 ratings for inclement edge deployments. The monitors were developed to run constantly and consistently in rugged environments Leveraging operating temperatures from -10 to 60 degrees Celsius.

Ideal for commercial applications, the displays offer a sunlight-readable display with an ample viewing angle with VESA/Panel mounting. According to BaoBao, “it can be developed to meet special performance requirements, such as, Ruggedize, Water/salt-water immunity, Thick or slim glove support, and Passive stylus support,” including support for HDMI, USB, and VGA connections with built in audio output.

Application Areas:

  • Self-service kiosks
  • Gaming
  • Industrial automation
  • Healthcare.

For more information, visit baobao-industries.com/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

