Wide Angle Sunlight-Readable Gaming Touch Screens from BaoBao

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: BaoBao Baobao Industrial has released a new series of 10-point multitouch capacitive touch screen monitors with IP65 and IP40 ratings for inclement edge deployments. The monitors were developed to run constantly and consistently in rugged environments Leveraging operating temperatures from -10 to 60 degrees Celsius.

Ideal for commercial applications, the displays offer a sunlight-readable display with an ample viewing angle with VESA/Panel mounting. According to BaoBao, “it can be developed to meet special performance requirements, such as, Ruggedize, Water/salt-water immunity, Thick or slim glove support, and Passive stylus support,” including support for HDMI, USB, and VGA connections with built in audio output.

Application Areas:

Self-service kiosks

Gaming

Industrial automation

Healthcare.

For more information, visit baobao-industries.com/.