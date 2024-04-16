Digi International's Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M Powered by Digi Axess

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Digi International

Minneapolis, Minnesota. Digi International released its latest addition to its remote monitoring and control portfolio, Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M powered by Digi Axess. The solution delivers reliable and seamless remote monitoring and management. Developers can utilize both edge and cloud-based control options with an intuitive interface simplifying data management and enhancing efficiency.





Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M supplies rugged remote monitoring in low/no power ecosystems through its dual-battery extended run time including adaptable I/O for remote sensor connections. According to the company, the Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M will be sold in accordance with Digi’s new “monitoring and control as-a-service” pricing model, in which additional service options are included with the cost of the product at the time of purchase.

“With the introduction of Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M with Digi Axess, we’re setting a new standard in remote monitoring by empowering real-time data processing,” said Brian Kirkendall, General Manager and Vice President of Infrastructure Management at Digi. “We designed XRT-M to work in a wide range of environments with the ability to connect to a wide variety of sensors and devices. With simple setup and broad compatibility, XRT-M with Digi Axess is the simple and powerful way to get value from remote devices quickly and cost effectively.”

Ideal Applications:

Critical infrastructure and civil engineering projects

Water/wastewater monitoring and remote management

Environmental monitoring

Industrial automation and control

Key Features:

Extended battery life with lightweight cloud connection and dual 14.5 Ah batteries

Rated for industrial environments with wide temperature range, C1D2 certification with NEMA enclosure

Device health and sensor data stored in Digi Axess

Configurable read and report intervals

Connect to and power multiple sensors

Compatible with a wide range of industry-standard sensors

Modbus protocol support

Global cellular coverage

For more information, visit www.digi.com/connect-sensor-xrtm.