AI EdgeLabs Rated #6 of 100 Edge Computing Companies to Watch in 2023

Image Credit: AI EdgeLabs STL Partners recently released its 100 edge computing companies to watch in 2023. The compilation is comprised of the top 100 companies powering the edge computing market with innovative designs pending 2023 release. Coming in a highly respectable #6 is AI EdgeLabs as a leader in the future of edge cybersecurity space.

“Being recognized as one of the top 2023 Edge Companies emphasizes the resilience and determination we have in Edge ecosystem. We are honored to be among esteemed and inspiring companies, and we are also more motivated than ever to innovate and drive value for our clients and partners. AI-powered Edge cybersecurity is what we know and do, and we will continue to protect a hyper-connected embedded world,” says Inna Ushakova, AI EdgeLabs CEO and Founder.

From 100 edge computing companies to watch in 2023:

Company type:

Start-up

Position in edge ecosystem:

Data centers,

servers

end-devices

IoT platforms

Edge gateways

Edge Infrastructure

Containers

APIs

Integration & Services

Notable achievements in 2022:

Employing disruptive technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning for industries like Automotive, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Agriculture, and more, AI EdgeLabs cemented its place as a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions for IOT Edge distributed environments.

AI EdgeLabs provides security AI and automation, essential to defending an expanding Edge/IoT attack surface and responding to the massive increase in security events, which humans cannot keep up with. In 2022, AI EdgeLabs took strategic steps to form alliances with some of the most prominent partners including Supermicro, Sixsq, Zededa, Ekinops, Sunlight, and more. Through unwavering commitment, we serve industries to detect, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber threats and attacks before they have a chance to cause harm.

From ransomware, brute force attacks, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, and more, AI EdgeLabs has a vantage point to accurately spot even the slightest anomalies that signal the presence of malicious intent. In 2023, we are working to strengthen our partnership network with disruptive and prominent Edge orchestrators to be strategically positioned to help the industries we serve.

An edge computing use case they help to enable:

Recently, AI EdgeLabs helped a major telecommunications company specializing in broadband and fixed-line that suffered the exploitation of vulnerabilities in their MEC networks and MEC components, which led to unauthorized data access, the elevation of privileges, and cloud intrusion. By leveraging the platform’s automated AI detection and response protocols, AI EdgeLabs moved the defense perimeter away from the mobile core of the client and closer to where attacks were coming from. AI EdgeLabs blocked upstream malware traffic and reduced the risk of network-wide service interruptions, much like the one the client had suffered before implementing the AI EdgeLabs solution.

“2022 was a very exciting year from an edge computing perspective with a raft of new product leases, partnership announcements, and, of course, deployments. We’re delighted to feature AI EdgeLabs as a company making waves in this space, and it’s great to see their development as they gain new customers and enable new use cases. In particular, AI EdgeLabs have contributed to the edge ecosystem this last year through their widespread partnership strategy and are helping to address some of the practicalities of scaling edge computing, including how to do so in a secure and automated manner." Tilly Gilbert, Principal Consultant and Edge Practice Lead at STL Partners concludes.



For more informtion on AI EdgeLabs, visit edgelabs.ai/.