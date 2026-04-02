Edge AI Solutions, The Memory Crisis, and Sustainable AI

By Embedded Insiders

Podcast

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Ken and Robert Otręba, Chief Executive Officer at GRINN, discuss the company's edge AI products and full-stack engineering services. They recap the trends and demos showcased at embedded world, highlighting the company's System on Module (SoM) and Edge AI SBC solutions.

Next, Rich and Sean Dougherty, a Vice President with Everspin Technologies, discuss the current memory crisis. Specifically, skyrocketing memory costs and the large capacities needed for artificial intelligence.

But first, Ken and I are talking about sustainable AI, such as the growing environmental cost of AI and the role of data centers.