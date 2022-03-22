Embedded Executive: Jim Liu, CEO, ADLINK

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Our embedded industry continues to change as the industry evolves with the latest technologies. As a result, the vendors who serve those industries must evolve as well. One such vendor, ADLINK Technology, has gone public with how they plan to evolve. To understand exactly what that means, I invited Jim Liu, ADLINK’s CEO to join me on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Note that ADLINK is hosting an event that covers the technologies that Jim discusses here.