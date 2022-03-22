Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Jim Liu, CEO, ADLINK

March 22, 2022

Embedded Executive: Jim Liu, CEO, ADLINK

Our embedded industry continues to change as the industry evolves with the latest technologies. As a result, the vendors who serve those industries must evolve as well. One such vendor, ADLINK Technology, has gone public with how they plan to evolve. To understand exactly what that means, I invited Jim Liu, ADLINK’s CEO to join me on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Note that ADLINK is hosting an event that covers the technologies that Jim discusses here.

 

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

