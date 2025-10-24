Lanner Supports Edge AI Computing Powered by Intel

By Tiera Oliver

Image Credit: Lanner Today’s high-performance edge AI computing systems deployed in environments such as industrial, smart cities, and retail often need to support advanced video analytics applications, from intrusion detection to real-time assistance. These functions require robust memory, advanced processing, the ability to perform in commercial conditions, and much more.

The EAI-I510 edge AI Computer from Lanner Electronics is designed to meet the demands of real-time AI inferencing at the edge. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9, Intel Core Ultra 7, and Intel Core Ultra 5 Processors (Series 2), the edge AI solution boasts multitasking and parallel processing capabilities for smart surveillance and security monitoring.

The solution’s ability to support AI, video analytics, and control tasks is supported by the Intel Arc graphics for rendering and AI acceleration. The OpenVINOtoolkit supports CPU, GPU, and NPU devices when developing deep-learning models, while the Intel Ethernet Controller I226- LM services efficient network communication.

The EAI-I510 system features DDR5 6400Mhz memory up to 96GB for high-speed data management in AI and video analytics workloads. Additionally, robust networking and wireless expansion are available via two 2.5GbE RJ45 and two 10GbE RJ45 ports, one M.2 2230 E-Key (Wi-Fi 6/6E), one M.2 3042/3052 B-Key (LTE/5G), and two Nano-SIM slots for reliable data transmission and control and flexible connectivity.

The edge AI computing solutions leverage a wide variety of I/O interfaces, including two DB9 RS-232/422/485, four USB Type A, one DP 1.2, Mic-in & Line-out, and four DIO, which enable compatibility and integration between devices such as cameras and sensors.

Designed for commercial environments, the EAI-I510 solutions feature an operating temperature range of 0~40ºC for commercial appliances, support an optional wall mount/VESA mount, and meet CE/FCC Class A and UL 62368 certifications.

Continued reliance on AI inference solutions in modern applications means the demands of these applications must support reliable networking, flexible integration, advanced processing, and more. It’s important that systems like the EAI-I510 edge AI Computer are equipped to handle the growing needs of these demanding applications.

Intel’s AI Edge Initiative

This blog is part of a series showcasing Intel’s AI Edge initiative, designed to highlight the latest innovations of AI and edge computing. Intel recently unveiled its Intel® AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites and Open Edge Platform. These solutions are designed to integrate AI into partners’ existing infrastructure, kickstarting development to enhance system reliability and strengthening security.

Intel is co-innovating with its software partners in AI creation and optimization for edge applications, as illustrated by this series of blog posts. Furthermore, Intel is driving innovation alongside its hardware platforms to optimize AI Edge systems for key workloads, offering best fit performance across a range of power levels, sizes and performance options.

To find out more, click here to visit Intel.