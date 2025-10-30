Netport Systems’ Industrial-Grade Server Powered by the Intel Core Ultra Processor

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Netport

Industrial environments today are growing in complexity, with demands for high-performance compute at the edge. These environments need efficiency and reliability to perform accelerated AI inference and multitasking tasks for applications, such as smart manufacturing, logistics, and security applications.

The NAR-14001 ruggedized 2U rackmount edge AI server from Netport Systems is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with 24 cores and integrated Intel AI Boost. While the Intel processor supports the required high-performance capabilities, the Intel AI Boost is an NPU designed to accelerate AI tasks by offloading AI workloads from the CPU and GPU.

The NAR-14001's 482(W)* 450(D)* 89 mm(H) form factor supports 125W processing power and, via the Intel Q870 chipset, a TDP of 6W. The industrial-grade server also supports dual Intel Arc GPUs for advanced vision and analytics workload performance.

For efficient data throughput, the system supports DDR5 memory and NVMe storage, specifically 64GB of DDR5 No ECC U-DIMM RAM. The expansion slots for the discrete dual

GPU include two PCIe x16 slots, in addition to one M.2 E-Key 2230 slot (PCIe + USB 2.0) for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, one M.2 M-Key 2280 slot (PCIe x4/SATA) for supporting NVMe or SATA SSDs.

The NAR-14001 ruggedized 2U supports flexible I/O connectivity options for varying external devices. It is equipped with four USB 3.2 ports (5 Gbps) and two USB 3.2 ports (10 Gbps) for high-speed data transfer to devices like cameras. The system also supports seven USB 2.0 ports for managing low-speed connections. Six RS-232 COM ports are available for serial communication interfaces.

Working alongside the robust vision options are video output options such as VGA, HDMI, and DisplayPort (DP) to support anything from older, legacy connections to modern monitors and displays. This proves the system's flexibility to support a wide variety of industrial applications.

The NAR-14001 from Netport Systems is designed to bring scalable performance, high reliability, and operational efficiency for both growing and traditional industrial systems. It has numerous features that support high throughput, low latency in multiple AI workloads, and fast connectivity to bring intelligent automation closer to where the data is generated.

Intel’s AI Edge Initiative

This blog is part of a series showcasing Intel’s AI Edge initiative, designed to highlight the latest innovations of AI and edge computing. Intel recently unveiled its Intel® AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites, and Open Edge Platform. These solutions are designed to integrate AI into partners’ existing infrastructure, kickstarting development to enhance system reliability and strengthen security.

Intel is co-innovating with its software partners in AI creation and optimization for edge applications, as illustrated by this series of blog posts. Furthermore, Intel is driving innovation alongside its hardware platforms to optimize AI Edge systems for key workloads, offering best-fit performance across a range of power levels, sizes,and performance options.

To find out more, click here to visit Intel.