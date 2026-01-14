NRF 2026: MediaTek Unveils Performance-Optimized IoT Platform for AI-Driven Smart Retail

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

During NRF 2026, MediaTek exhibited its wide ranging portfolio of connected solutions for the next generation of smart retail capabilities. MediaTek revealed a performance-optimized IoT platform combining 5G and Wi-Fi 7 support with powerful edge AI and multimedia abilities. The solution is powered by an octa-core ARMv9 CPU and embedded NPU to support generative AI.

The company highlighted its Genio platform of products ideal for edge AI applications in Smart Retail and Hospitality including vision AI and on-device Generative AI, dual-display support and remote management for desktop POS, 4K resolution, and a smart kiosk with self-checkout proficiencies.

MediaTek had over 35 presentations displaying how retailers can offer the next generation retail experience. The demonstrations highlighted use cases such as shelf organization, real-time inventory tracking, frictionless payments, and AI applications that enhance procedures and improve customer interactions.

For more information, visit mediatek.com.