Embedded Computing Design

NRF 2026: MediaTek Unveils Performance-Optimized IoT Platform for AI-Driven Smart Retail

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 14, 2026

News

During NRF 2026, MediaTek exhibited its wide ranging portfolio of connected solutions for the next generation of smart retail capabilities. MediaTek revealed a performance-optimized IoT platform combining 5G and Wi-Fi 7 support with powerful edge AI and multimedia abilities. The solution is powered by an octa-core ARMv9 CPU and embedded NPU to support generative AI.

The company highlighted its Genio platform of products ideal for edge AI applications in Smart Retail and Hospitality including vision AI and on-device Generative AI, dual-display support and remote management for desktop POS, 4K resolution, and a smart kiosk with self-checkout proficiencies.

MediaTek had over 35 presentations displaying how retailers can offer the next generation retail experience. The demonstrations highlighted use cases such as shelf organization, real-time inventory tracking, frictionless payments, and AI applications that enhance procedures and improve customer interactions.

For more information, visit mediatek.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Networking & 5G
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Consumer
TDK Adds SmartMotion for Smart Glasses to its Custom Sensing Solutions for AI Glasses and Augmented Reality

September 30, 2025

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Avalue
Avalue Offers Industrial-Grade Edge AI and Embedded Platforms for Smart City and Manufacturing

January 14, 2026

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Aetina
Aetina’s CoreEdge MXM Series Takes NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to Rugged Edge AI

January 14, 2026

MORE
Software & OS
DevTalk with Rich and Vin: UI Design

January 9, 2026

MORE