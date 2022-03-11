Embedded Computing Design

OnLogic Launches Portfolio of Red Hat Certified Industrial PCs

By Chad Cox

Embedded Computing Design

March 11, 2022

News

Image Provided by OnLogic

OnLogic announces the recent Red Hat certification of three industrial PCs for use at the edge of the hybrid cloud.

OnLogic certified three industrial PCs in a variety of form factors for customer production use with Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The portfolio includes OnLogic's popular Helix 500 system, the P2102 Rugged Panel PC, and the soon to be released, ultra-compact CL250 industrial gateway.

OnLogic's Red Hat certified systems offer consistent operation in challenging environments where traditional computers or servers fail. Painless deployment and long operation life out on the edge is made possible by fanless cooling, solid state components, and flexible power input options. Red Hat certification also reassures users that OnLogic's systems are fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux straight out of the box.

The compatibility of OnLogic’s industrial PCs and Red Hat’s Enterprise Linux provides a steady and adaptable foundation needed to run workloads from datacenters out to the edge.

Additional OnLogic industrial and rugged PCs are planned to undergo Red Hat certification in the coming year.

For more information, visit onlogic.com.

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Device Management
Open Source
Open Source - Linux, FreeRTOS & Related
Analog & Power
Image Provided by HMS Networks
HMS Networks Releases Several Communication Solutions for the Expanding Battery Market

April 5, 2022

MORE
Consumer
Matter Standard – the Future of Smart Home Design

March 24, 2022

MORE
IoT
Connectivity is the Lifeblood of Edge Computing

April 5, 2022

MORE
Processing
Synopsys and Microsoft Launch First Broad-Scale EDA Cloud SaaS Solution

April 4, 2022

MORE