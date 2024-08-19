Premio Inc. Introduced into NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Program

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Premio Inc.

Los Angeles, California. Premio Inc. announced its formal introduction into NVIDIA Embedded Compute Competency under the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Program. The collaboration sees Premio Inc.’s consistent commitment to innovating AI and edge computing while improving its competences within the NVIDIA Jetson ecosystem as a hardware provider for off-the-shelf NVIDIA Jetson Orin computing systems.

“Joining NVIDIA’s Embedded Compute Competency with our JCO Series Edge AI computer is a significant milestone in order to meet the evolving technology demands for our embedded and edge computing solutions over Premio’s three-decade long heritage,” said Dustin Seetoo, director of product marketing at Premio Inc. “This partnership empowers us to push the boundaries of innovation in AI and edge computing, providing our customers with unparalleled solutions that harnesses the full potential of NVIDIA’s Jetson embedded computing platform.”

Premio Inc. will now offer customers a complete portfolio of NVIDIA Jetson Orin (AGX, NX, and Nano) computing platforms to accelerate the development and deployment of AI-powered robots for key industries in factory automation, medical imaging and diagnostics, public safety and security, intelligent transportation, and warehouse logistics.

Benefits:

Access to NVIDIA’s Jetson platform and GPU technology for rapid development of AI applications

Ruggedized Edge AI Computers (JCO Series), EDGEBoost Technology, Rich I/O expansions, and Scalable NVIDIA Jetson Modules

Leverage NVIDIA’s extensive resources and expertise

Capabilities in ODM customization

NVIDIA’s Partner Network is designed to foster collaboration and growth, providing partners with the tools and resources necessary to thrive in the evolving technology landscape. As a member of this program, Premio Inc. will continue to drive innovation and deliver world-class solutions that meet the growing demands of AI and edge computing.

For for more information, visit premioinc.com/collections/nvidia-jetson-solutions.