Press Release: Advantech Welcomes Sven Freudenfeld as Sr. Director of Business Development for Edge/Edge AI

Image Credit: Advantech

Advantech is delighted to announce the appointment of Sven Freudenfeld as the new Sr. Director of Business Development for Edge/Edge AI. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades in telecommunications, network computing, product management, and business development, Sven brings a wealth of expertise that will be instrumental in advancing Advantech’s Edge/Edge AI strategy.

Before joining Advantech, Sven served as CTO at Lanner, where he led the Telecom Applications Business Unit. His impressive background includes leadership roles in global business development at Noviflow, LEI Technology (a Lanner subsidiary in Canada), and Kontron, where he made significant strides in the cloud, media, and telecom sectors.

Sven has been at the forefront of pioneering technologies, including P4 and OpenFlow-based packet forwarding, virtual CPE/SD-WAN, and Advanced Telecommunication Computing Architecture (ATCA) in the service provider market. His extensive engineering experience also spans companies such as Deutsche Telekom, Abewa GmbH, Nortel, and Sanmina-SCI.

“Edge Computing is becoming increasingly critical with the rise of Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV), enabling the effective deployment of network services by processing workloads at the edge rather than in centralized systems. This shift is gaining momentum across various industries, beyond just enterprise and telecommunications,” said Sven Freudenfeld. “The integration of AI with networking and wireless connectivity is further propelling the reach of edge computing into new sectors. Advantech’s robust portfolio of edge computing, networking, wireless connectivity, and AI processing solutions positions us for sustained growth and success in this dynamic landscape.”