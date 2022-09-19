Product of the Week: NEXCOM’s FTA 5180 1U Rackmount nexCPE™ Appliance

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Insatiable demand for connectivity of all types means edge network infrastructure must adapt to support it all. Technologies like SD-WAN have evolved out of the data center environment to provide an alternative to costly and complex VPNs, but now require a scalable, flexible hardware foundation to enable a renaissance in edge networks.

High-end edge computing applications can benefit from a software-based networking infrastructure that is active on a general-purpose hardware solution — a uCPE, capable of managing virtual networking functions (VNFs) to meet the aforementioned requirements.

Part of the nexCPE™ product series, NEXCOM’s FTA 5180 multi-purpose uCPE is a new 1U rackmount networking appliance designed to handle the extensive workloads brought on by wireless edge deployments. Featuring the Intel-powered Xeon D-1700 processor, the solution is designed with built-in AI capabilities for extensive workloads, and Intel’s embedded QuickAssist Technology (QAT) is featured on the FTA 5180 for cryptographic hardware acceleration, further providing data encryption and compression algorithms for system security.

NEXCOM’s FTA 5180 uCPE In Action

The FTA 5180 features four DDR4 2666 RDIMM/UDIMMs with Error Correcting Code (ECC/non ECC) sockets and up to 256GB of memory, as well as two M.2 2242 Key M SATA SSDs for storage up to 1TB. The solution also provides a redundant power supply unit of 650W (1+1).

The 438mm x 370mm x 44mm multi-purpose uCPE enables wireless connectivity with internal interfaces consisting of 1 x M.2 3042 Key B slot for 5G FR1 module and 1 x mini-PCIe slot for Wi-Fi module, as well as external ethernet ports consisting of 6 x10GbE SFP+, 2 x 10GbE BaseT RJ45 PoE++, and 2 x 2.5GbE RJ45 PoE++.

Additional external interface options include:

Button: PWR/reset

LED: PWR/SSD/SYS1/SYS2/PoE

8 x SMA connectors

2 x USB 3.0 ports

1 x RJ45 console port

1 x RJ45 management port

1 x VGA port

1 x LAN module slot

2 x AC power inlets

4 x Smart fans

Security-related features on the uCPE include an onboard TPM 2.0 for identity and data protection, an onboard dual BIOS for system backup and bootup, and an Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) 2.0 Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) for out-of-band (OOB) remote server management.

The FTA 5180 adheres to the CE/FCC class A and CE-LVD certifications, and offers an environmental operating temperature of 0°C~40°C, a storage temperature of -20°C~75°C, and a relative humidity of 10%~90%, non-condensing.

Getting Started with NEXCOM’s FTA 5180 uCPE

Ordering information for the FTA 5180 (P/N: TBD):

1U rackmount nexCPE™ appliance w/ Intel® Xeon® D-1700 processor, 6 x 10G SFP+, 2 x 10G RJ45, 2 x 2.5G RJ45 ports, and 1 x LAN module slot

Users can download the Quick Manual containing a quick reference guide to the FTA 5180, in addition to the User Manual.

Additional Resources: