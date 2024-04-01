embedded world 2024 Best in Show Nominees: Wired & Wireless Connectivity (Including IoT & Industrial)

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Story

The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show nominees in the Wired & Wireless Connectivity (Including IoT & Industrial) category:

Klika Tech - ESP RainMaker and Matter Smart Home Solution Accelerator

This solution revolutionizes smart home management by leveraging the collaborative efforts of Klika Tech, Espressif, and AWS, coupled with ESP RainMaker and the Matter protocol. It simplifies the integration, management and control of a wide array of smart devices, eliminating the need for complex programming. The ESP RainMaker platform incorporating AI facilitates effortless device management, from firmware to cloud infrastructure, ensuring a seamless user experience. ESP RainMaker users can enjoy custom visualizations, automation and control through voice commands and a unified management platform, significantly enhancing the functionality and convenience of smart home ecosystems. This platform is designed to adapt to user preferences, making smart homes more intuitive and efficient.

This smart home solution deserves the Embedded World 2024 Best in Show Award for its innovative approach to simplifying the complexity of the smart home ecosystem. By integrating ESP RainMaker with the Matter protocol and AI, it offers a groundbreaking, secure, user-friendly platform that seamlessly connects and manages diverse smart devices. This solution eliminates the need for intricate programming, making advanced smart home functionalities accessible to all users. Its emphasis on interoperability, ease of use, and personalized automation sets a new standard in the smart home industry, showcasing exceptional innovation and forward-thinking in embedded technology.

For more information, visit: https://klika-tech.com/solutions/iiot-manufacturing-anomaly-detection-tinyml-solution-accelerator

Fibocom Wireless Inc. - 5G Premium Smart Module SC171

Fibocom SC171 is an industry-piloting 5G smart module powered by the Qualcomm QCM6490 with a powerful CPU and a GPU to support rich AI algorithm integration, and up to 12 TOPS computing capability. Leveraging the 5G speed of up to 4x4 MIMO on the downlink and Wi-Fi 6E wireless experience, the module is capable of processing smooth 4K@60fps video encoding and decoding, supporting up to 5 channels multi-camera working simultaneously. The module is positioned to provide premium wireless solution to high-end AIoT terminal devices in the global market, additionally, it is compatible with the three mainstream operating systems: Android, Linux, Windows.

Fibocom SC171 embedded in the 5G AR helmet that Sany (Customer) developed to empower the digital transformation in 5G mining. The module solution enables the real-time transmission of HD video in the operational site underground in the form of 3D dimensional to the remote management center, this revolution can enhance remote collaboration efficiency, and help experts to prevent equipment failures and provide professional support even in thousands of miles away. Moreover, by setting up the helmet for each worker, it is able to build a two-way channel for remote experts to assist the mining operation and troubleshooting.

For more information, visit: https://www.fibocom.com/en/products/5G%20Smart%20Module-SC171.html

Fibocom Wireless Inc. - Fibocom 5G RedCap Module FG132

Fibocom FG132 is a series of high-performance 5G RedCap modules compliant with 3GPP R17. Adopting the cutting-edge Qualcomm SDX35 chipset, the FG132 delivers enhanced network connectivity and optimized power consumption, which is crucial for accelerating the 5G light weight commercialization. It offers peak rate up to 223Mbps DL and 123Mbps UL under the support of 5G features such as uRLLC, eDRX, RRM Relaxation, 5G Slicing, and 5G LAN. Designed in three form factors in LGA, M.2 and MiniPCIe, FG132 series is pin-compatible with Fibocom’s LTE Cat 4 series products, significantly reduces the investment in the early stage of 5G RedCap deployment.

In cooperation with Askey, Fibocom’s 5G RedCap module FG132 successfully enables the ultra-reliable and cost-effective data transmission of Askey’s 5G AI camera, delivering 5G-enabled, real-time and power-optimized monitoring in mission-critical scenarios, the industry-leading 5G AI camera can be widely deployed in smart home, smart transportation, smart city. Built-in with Fibocom’s 5G RedCap FG132 wireless solution, 5G AI camera can upload data to servers more promptly and privately for analysis, thus fostering a new paradigm of intelligent and robust monitoring, which significantly helps Askey to balance the cost and performance, gaining the core competence in the 5G RedCap marketplace.

For more information, visit: https://www.fibocom.com/en/products/5GRedCap-FG132.html

CEVA- Ceva UWB

Ceva’s state-of-the-art UWB IP combines several features to deliver a comprehensive solution for localization and sensing applications: • Innovative low-power high-performance transceiver and smart MAC controller, perfect for coin battery-operated devices. • State-of-the-art secured-ranging algorithms • Supports industry-standard protocols, including FiRa 2.0 and CCC's Digital-Key 3.0 • Ceva’s UWB IP incorporates advanced RADAR applications, such as Child Presence Detection, Kick sensor, and Seat occupancy.• Best in class future proof interference suppression mechanism (accommodate WiFi6E, WiFi7, 6G and other interferers)

Ceva's UWB IP stands out as a versatile and advanced solution, offering not only high-performance localizations and communication capabilities but also additional features for RADAR applications and interference suppression, all this with keeping the product as low power. This makes it suitable for a wide range of applications, from accurate positioning and communication to advanced sensing and detection functionalities.By using Ceva’s UWB IP, more players can offer SoC for this evolving market and contribute with their expertise to diverse and competitive solution for different market segments and for building the UWB echo-system.

For more information, visit: https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/rivierawaves-uwb-platform/

Abracon - Stamped Metal Niche Antenna

The Abracon Stamped Metal Niche Antenna offers a low-profile product design with robust performance when used in solutions requiring coating/over-mold. Based on technology patented by Abracon, the product is highly efficient, has low return loss, and integrates along PCB Edge.

Presenting the Abracon Stamped Metal Niche Antenna—a compact, space-efficient solution delivering resilient performance across a spectrum of end applications. From Tri-Band Wi-Fi (WiFi6E, WiFi7) to Wi-Fi dual-band (WiFi6), IoT, M2M, and Wearables, this antenna ensures optimal functionality in diverse environments for next-generation designs.

For more information, visit: https://abracon.com/abracon-stamped-metal-niche-antennas

Ignion - Stay tuned. On April 9th we'll see what Ignion has to share!

For more information, visit: www.ignion.com

Eurotech - Everyware GreenEdge on ReliaGATE 10-14

Everyware GreenEdge is an all-in-one solution that combines the potential of AWS IoT Greengrass, Eurotech’s Everyware Software Framework (ESF), and Everyware Cloud (EC) for easy device enrollment and AWS connectivity in just a few clicks, making IoT deployment and device management effortless. Everyware GreenEdge’s innovation lies in its integration with AWS IoT Greengrass and Eurotech’s Software Suite for straightforward device management. Its principal feature revolves around automating essential tasks that traditionally demanded considerable manual intervention. For instance, the Zero-Touch Provisioning feature significantly reduces errors and simplifies device setup by handling tasks autonomously, thus saving time.

Everyware GreenEdge addresses the challenges of deploying and managing Edge IoT devices at scale. By simplifying enrollment from hours of coding to just a few clicks while consolidating IoT costs into one AWS bill, it transforms what was once laborious, error-prone task into a seamless operation. Everyware GreenEdge stands out for its wide-ranging compatibility with various field protocols, ensuring it fits into diverse industrial and application contexts. Its uniqueness lies in its ZTP feature, which cuts down device enrollment from hours to minutes, and a user-friendly interface that consolidates device management tasks. Moreover, it simplifies procurement by unifying all costs into one AWS bill, offering a seamless financial and operational experience.

For more information, visit: https://www.eurotech.com/everyware-greenedge/

Software AG - thin-edge.io

thin-edge.io is the first open-source, cloud-agnostic IoT framework designed for resource constrained edge devices. Its ready-to-use components can be easily deployed on a wide range of PLCs, protocol gateways, and devices using Linux-based operating systems to provide the essential client-side secure connectivity and device management for robust edge computing. With a foundation on Rust, known for memory safety, high performance, and concurrency support, thin-edge.io ensures application reliability and security, expediting development while maintaining safety. Leveraging its Mosquitto MQTT bridge, it integrates apps written in any language. Whilst natively supporting certificate management it simplifies secure connections to Azure IoT, AWS IoT and Cumulocity IoT out-of-the-box.

thin-edge.io enables a transformative shift in embedded development and is an undeniable candidate for the Best in Show Award. Its design excellence lies in modular efficiency, empowering engineers to swiftly integrate essential connectivity and device management capabilities into diverse industrial systems. Built on Rust, it ensures unparalleled reliability and security, setting a new benchmark for embedded solutions. In terms of relative performance, thin-edge.io outshines alternatives by streamlining development without compromising efficiency or safety. Its market impact is profound, fostering collaborative innovation and revolutionizing embedded development practices. thin-edge.io epitomizes disruptive excellence, embodying the future of embedded/IoT/industrial engineering.

For more information, visit: https://thin-edge.io/

Synaptics - SYN20708 Bluetooth and IEEE 802.15.4 SoC

The SYN20708 is a combination Bluetooth and IEEE 802.15.4 dual-radio SoC that supports Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, and Matter protocols. It is the first dual-radio 2x2 MIMO platform for the IoT. It enables simultaneous transmit and receive of any mix of the protocols on each radio over greater distances with more robust connectivity for low-power consumer and industrial applications. The SYN20708 has an integrated transmit/receive switch and power amplifiers (PAs) while supporting external options for each. It integrates an Arm® Cortex®-M4 CPU running at 160 MHz and has a high-speed UART interface for connection with an external host processor.

The dual-core platform addresses the performance and integration issues facing complex wireless applications. It uses 2x2 MIMO for at least a 3 dB increase in link budget to double the range and ensure robust IoT connectivity IoT while reducing latency by 2x in dual Bluetooth mode. The highly integrated SoC reduces system costs and simplifies software issues associated with multiple wireless connectivity needs. The SoC uses Synaptics’ CoEXTM technology to address the significant challenges of data scheduling and airtime management associated with multiple 2.4 GHz radios operating simultaneously in close proximity. A compact software architecture provides highly efficient multi-OS support.

For more information, visit: https://www.synaptics.com/product/wireless