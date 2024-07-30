Cincoze Releases a Palm Sized IIoT Gateway Powered by Intel

Image Credit: Cincoze

Cincoze released its rugged, palm-sized (150 x 105 x 52.3 mm), and power-efficient DA-1200 that leverages the Intel N97 processor (Alder Lake-N) designed for IIoT gateways in industrial applications such as collecting device data, performing edge computing, and transmitting data between devices and cloud services.

The cableless DA-1200 has a wide temperature (-40 to 70°C) and wide voltage (9 to 48V) range and is delivered with an anti-vibration kit that is utilized to comply to the US military anti-shock vibration standard (MIL-STD-810H), industrial environment EMC certification (IEC 61000-6-2/4), and UL safety certification. It supports overvoltage, overcurrent, and ESD protection

For fast and simplistic operation, all key setting buttons and switches, including reset, clear CMOS, AT/ATX, and SIM card, are on the front panel. The DA-1200 provides various I/O ports, including LAN, USB, COM, and DIO for real-time data transmission from various sensors including air conditioners, people counters, lighting and electricity meters, and more.

The solution has two M.2 Key B slots (adaptable to Key E with an optional adapter) that support 5G, Wi-Fi, and GNSS wireless modules. 16 GB of DDR5 memory is provided for high performance.

Installation Options:

Wall

Side

DIN Rail

VESA

