Cincoze Releases a Palm Sized IIoT Gateway Powered by Intel

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

July 30, 2024

News

Image Credit: Cincoze

Cincoze released its rugged, palm-sized (150 x 105 x 52.3 mm), and power-efficient DA-1200 that leverages the Intel N97 processor (Alder Lake-N) designed for IIoT gateways in industrial applications such as collecting device data, performing edge computing, and transmitting data between devices and cloud services. 

The cableless DA-1200 has a wide temperature (-40 to 70°C) and wide voltage (9 to 48V) range and is delivered with an anti-vibration kit that is utilized to comply to the US military anti-shock vibration standard (MIL-STD-810H), industrial environment EMC certification (IEC 61000-6-2/4), and UL safety certification. It supports overvoltage, overcurrent, and ESD protection

For fast and simplistic operation, all key setting buttons and switches, including reset, clear CMOS, AT/ATX, and SIM card, are on the front panel. The DA-1200 provides various I/O ports, including LAN, USB, COM, and DIO for real-time data transmission from various sensors including air conditioners, people counters, lighting and electricity meters, and more.

The solution has two M.2 Key B slots (adaptable to Key E with an optional adapter) that support 5G, Wi-Fi, and GNSS wireless modules. 16 GB of DDR5 memory is provided for high performance.

Installation Options:

  • Wall
  • Side
  • DIN Rail
  • VESA

For more information, visit cincoze.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

