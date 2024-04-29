Embedded Computing Design

Jump Into the New Gateway from Axiomtek

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 29, 2024

News

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek introduced its ICO520, an IIoT edge gateway designed to aid in the development of sustainable energy, oil and gas, factory automation, intelligent agriculture, and smart building. Leveraging the 12th Gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3 or Celeron processors, the ICO520 adapts and scales determined by variations in the OT environment. The DIN-rail fanless edge gateway delivers an adaptable design with a variety I/O interface, wireless module expansion, and dual display support.

“With the increasing prevalence of IoT applications, customers face challenges such as connectivity, scalability, stability, efficiency, and data security within the IoT ecosystem. Axiomtek’s ICO520 is engineered to address a diverse range of OT environmental requirements in the fields, streamlining integration processes, reducing costs, and saving space for customers,” replied Mark Lu, product manager of Product PM Division at Axiomtek.

Operating temperatures range from -40°C to +70°C making it ideal for harsh environments. Included are sealed cabinets as well as a wide voltage input range of 9V to 36V DC. The ICO520 features four RJ-45 isolated 2.5GbE LAN ports, two HDMI, four USB 3.1, and five antenna openings.

The premium solution of ICO520 carries two isolated DIO and four isolated COM ports (RS-232/422/485). Also included is an M.2 Key B 3050/3052 slot for 5G/Wi-Fi, one full-size Rev.1.2 PCI Express Mini Card slot for LTE/Wi-Fi, and one full-size Rev.1.2 PCI Express Mini Card slot for mSATA/Wi-Fi, and three SIM slots.

The industrial-grade DIN-rail embedded platform is compatible with Windows 10 IoT and Linux.

“Furthermore, in terms of system and data security, the ICO520 is equipped with TPM 2.0 to comply with industry standards,” ends Lu.

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

Categories
IoT - Gateways
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Smart Energy & Utilities
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
IoT - Gateways
Open Source
Open Source - Linux, FreeRTOS & Related
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Security
