Klika Tech and Partners to Introduce 'AWS IoT and Cloud Everywhere' Innovations at embedded world 2022

During the June 21-23 event in Nuremberg, Germany, Klika Tech will showcase co-created platforms and solutions together with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and select hardware partners.



DEVELOP, BUILD, AND TEST IOT DEVICES FASTER WITH AWS DEVICE ADVISOR

Live demonstrations of a solution for validating IoT device performance and security before deploying devices to production using AWS Device Advisor. See how businesses are lowering the cost and complexity of connecting massive fleets of devices using cloud-based test capabilities.



See our solutions brief for details: https://klika-tech.com/solutions/aws-device-advisor-test-platform

IIoT ANOMALY DETECTION AT THE EDGE WITH STMICROELECTRONICS AND AWS

Klika Tech and STMicroelectronics will demonstrate industrial equipment anomaly detection platform featuring tinyML Machine Learning (ML) for monitoring conditions at the edge. The live demonstration featuring Klika Tech's tinyML tools for managing down-sized ML on STMicroelectronics' MCUs, detect system anomalies to optimize industrial equipment performance and update, while lowering maintenance costs.



See our solutions brief for details: https://klika-tech.com/solutions/iiot-anomaly-detection-at-edge-solution-accelerator

ASSET TRACKING AND INTELLIGENCE WITH QUECTEL

Klika Tech and Quectel will demonstrate a Cloud-based asset tracking solution accelerator improving IoT asset tracking efficiency to make data driven decision in real-time.



See our solutions brief for details: https://klika-tech.com/solutions/iiot-asset-tracking-intelligence-solution-accelerator

TINYML FOR HVAC EQUIPMENT ANOMALY DETECTION AT THE EDGE WITH INFINEON

Klika Tech and Infineon will demonstrate how to connect and monitor HVAC systems insuring equipment status data is available to predict anomaly detection in real-time, this enables rapid development and deployment of applications tailored to meet the specific needs of your use cases.



See our solutions brief for details: https://klika-tech.com/solutions/iiot-hvac-anomaly-detection-tinyml-solution-accelerator



