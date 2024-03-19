Road to embedded world: Kudelski IoT is Showcasing its PKI-as-a-Service Provisioning Solution and More

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Kudelski IoT

Embedded Computing Design’s Road to Embedded World will highlight a host of embedded suppliers who will be showcasing their latest products and technologies at Embedded World, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. Embedded World is the largest global gathering of its kind. Check back regularly to see where the Road to Embedded World takes us.

Kudelski IoT is set for Embedded World 2024 where it will be located in booth 5-176. Showcased will be an in-depth look at Kudelski IoT's latest offerings, including its cutting-edge PKI-as-a-Service provisioning solutions, comprehensive lab services for IoT security, and the innovative Security IP solution, KSE, tailored for the semiconductor market.

PKI-as-a-Service Provisioning Solutions

The heart of Kudelski IoT's exhibition is their PKI-as-a-Service provisioning solution, a robust framework designed to streamline the deployment and management of digital certificates across IoT devices. The solution is pivotal in enhancing device security from the onset, facilitating secure communications and data integrity in interconnected systems.

The Matter Certificate Service, a key component of this offering, provides tailored certificates for Matter-compliant devices, ensuring seamless interoperability and trust within the Matter ecosystem. This initiative represents a significant stride towards standardized, secure IoT communications, aligning with the latest industry protocols and requirements.

Pre-integration with Semiconductor Partners

Kudelski IoT will make the major announcement that it will have the Kudelski IoT's services pre-integrated with various semiconductor partners available. This collaboration marks a milestone in making advanced security features accessible and easy to integrate for device manufacturers, significantly reducing time-to-market and enhancing device resilience against emerging threats. By embedding security at the chip level, Kudelski IoT and its semiconductor partners are setting a new standard in the development of secure IoT ecosystems, offering unparalleled protection and performance.

Lab Services: Enhancing IoT Security By Design

Kudelski IoT's lab services, including Threat & Risk Assessments and Device Security Discovery, will be another focal point of their exhibit. These services underscore the importance of a proactive, security-by-design approach to IoT development.

Through comprehensive assessments and evaluations, Kudelski IoT aids clients in identifying potential vulnerabilities, ensuring that devices are fortified against a wide array of cyber threats. This approach not only safeguards devices throughout their lifecycle but also instills confidence among end-users regarding the security and reliability of their IoT devices.

Security IP Solution: KSE for the Semiconductor Market

Also featured will be Kudelski IoT's Security IP solution, KSE, a state-of-the-art hardware security IP designed for SoC manufacturers. KSE embodies a comprehensive approach to security, offering a suite of solutions and services that address today's challenging security requirements.

It integrates advanced cryptographic capabilities, including quantum-resistant cryptography, secure boot, secure debug, and secure communication, catering to the demanding needs of the IoT and semiconductor industries. The KSE platform, equipped with a proprietary RISC-V processor and robust security features, provides a solid foundation for developing secure and resilient IoT solutions.

Key Benefits of KSE

Built-in Hardware Security:

Combining a proprietary RISC-V processor with a robust security foundation, KSE offers physical attack protection and anti-tampering capabilities, safeguarding sensitive data and operations.

Programmable Trust Applications:

KSE allows for the development of proprietary Trust Applications, securely isolated by the secure platform, facilitating secure TA development and integration.

Flexible Security Solutions:

Tailored to meet the specific needs of SoC manufacturers, KSE provides flexibility in security performance and gate count, supporting a wide range of applications and standards.

Meeting Industry Standards:

Kudelski IoT's solutions are designed to comply with key governmental and industry standards, ensuring that devices are not only secure but also meet regulatory requirements. This commitment to compliance and excellence positions Kudelski IoT as a leader in the IoT security domain, ready to address the evolving challenges of the digital world.

Kudelski IoT's presence at Embedded World 2024 will unveil a future where IoT security is not an afterthought but a fundamental aspect of device design and deployment. By offering advanced PKI-as-a-Service provisioning, collaborating with semiconductor partners, providing comprehensive lab services, and introducing the KSE Security IP solution, Kudelski IoT is at the forefront of securing the IoT ecosystem. These initiatives highlight Kudelski IoT's dedication to innovation, security, and excellence, paving the way for a more secure and connected world.

For more information, visit kudelski-iot.com.