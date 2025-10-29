DEV KIT WEEKLY: Kontron Iskratel Innbox M92

Welcome to DevKit Weekly, the unboxing show from Embedded Computing Design where we give you a first look at boards, SOMs, COMs, and especially Development Kits from the biggest and best manufacturers in the Embedded Computing industry.

This time on DevKit Weekly, we're going to take a look at Iskratel Innbox M92 from KONTRON.

Iskratel Innbox M92 is an EasyMesh-compliant mesh Wi-Fi agent access point and controller for whole-home Wi-Fi coverage. KONTRON says that it offers multi-gigabit wireless with roaming and automatic network optimization to support the delivery of internet, UHD TV and UHD video over the EasyMesh-compliant mesh Wi-Fi 6 network, within which the M92 acts either as an agent access point or as a controller.

It has two Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 access point, features a simple setup with plug-and-play operation and a simple to use GUI that gives a graphical view of all connected devices, link rates and network traffic.

All of that is great, of course, but let’s just admire the form factor here, shall we? It’s gorgeous. This wooden box exterior will look great in any home, and even class up the joint a bit. It’s a little more than 4 inches on each side, 104 X 104 X 106 millimeters to be precise, and it’s simple lines and ease of use make it a good fit anywhere it’s deployed.

If you want to find out more about the Iskratel Innbox M92, you can visit Kontron.com.

That's all for this edition of DevKit Weekly.

