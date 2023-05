Embedded Executive: Semtech, An Acquisition Shakes Up the Embedded Space

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Semtech recently acquired Sierra Wireless. That’s a pretty big acquisition. To understand why it is was done and what it means to an embedded developer, I spoke to Pravin Desale, the Senior Vice President of IoT Engineering at Semtech on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

There are obviously synergies between the companies, but was an acquisition really the best move? You’ll hear about that and more.