SigmaSense Announces Technology Licensing and Co-development with NXP Semiconductors

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

(Image Credit: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS. SigmaSense recently announced a license and co-development agreement with NXP® Semiconductors intended to help the transition from traditional touch interfaces to multi-dimensional sensing. SigmaSense and NXP will be collaborating on high-performance sensing devices for use in applications that require robust, fast, immersive software-defined experiences.

SigmaSense's technology enables extraction of large data amounts from the physical world for a range of products and systems. Multi-dimensional sensing operates through various materials, shapes, and surfaces, which enables designs that were previously impossible. By measuring current direct-to-digital, SigmaSense delivers low-voltage frequency domain sensing. Fast, continuous, reliable data capture with intelligent digital signal processing moves analog challenges to a more flexible digital space that enablles greaterr potential for improvement.

“NXP’s prowess in highly dependable products and deep expertise in high-volume semiconductor design combined with SigmaSense technology will accelerate game-changing sensing products,” said Rick Seger, CEO, SigmaSense.

(Image credit: SigmaSense)

