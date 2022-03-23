Soracom Partners with Orange Wholesale France to Grow Worldwide IoT Connectivity Services

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, has entered an agreement with Orange Wholesale France to expand its network for IoT connectivity around the world.

Soracom is delivering a bundle of IoT connectivity and advanced network management capabilities. The partnership with Orange enables Soracom to offer advanced IoT connectivity to innovators as an extension of Orange's existing strong roaming partnerships across more than 220 destinations and 700 network operators.

Orange Wholesale France is the largest mobile network operator (MNO) in France. Its international footprint, access to the best networks in terms of speed and coverage, and range of connectivity options — including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, LPWA, and upcoming new radio technologies — make it a suitable partner.

With an expanding platform representing more than 4 million IoT connections around the world, Soracom works to ensure reliable connectivity wherever customer devices are deployed. This commitment extends not only to multiple redundant coverage layers wherever possible, but also to maximum coverage flexibility through support for eSIM, iSIM, and even UICC-compatible multi-IMSI solutions.

"In the highly competitive European market for IoT connectivity services, providers need to offer more than just a contract for a certain amount of mobile data," said Alexis Susset, Soracom vice president of global product and EU sales. "As a technology partner, Soracom is committed to delivering both the value and the technical capability that innovators need to succeed in IoT."

