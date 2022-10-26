Embedded Executive: Fabio Violante, CEO, Arduino

Embedded Computing Design

There are few products more popular in the embedded space than the Arduino development board. What makes that statement even more interesting has to do with the number of dev boards that have become available over the last few years.

 

Why is Arduino so important to the embedded development community? That’s the question I posed to Arduino’s CEO, Fabio Violante. We talked the company's development board, about the future of the product, and lots of other things in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

