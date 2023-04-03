ICOP's PDX3-057T-8A Passes CE/FCC/VCCI Certification
April 03, 2023
News
ICOP Technology Inc.'s PDX3-057T-8A is a compact platform with a wide 8-35 VDC power voltage input that passed CE/FCC/VCCI certification, including shock and vibration, making it suitable for use in demanding embedded and productive applications. The PDX3-057T-8A runs on a low-power 1GHZ Vortex86DX3 SoC CPU and includes 2GB of DDR3 memory for fast data transfer rates.
Additional features include:
- Onboard CF socket
- 5.7” TFT resistive touchscreen LCD
- RS485 support
- 10/100M Ethernet port
- Optional MicroSD socket or WLan
The PDX3-057T-8A can run on Linux, Windows CE, Windows XP, Windows 7, and Windows Embedded environments.
For more information, visit ICOP Technology Inc.