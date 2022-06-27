Solid Sands and SYSGO Expand Their Collaboration to Assist Customers with Safety-Critical Projects

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by SYSGO & Solid Sands Solid Sands and SYSGO have announced new developments in their four-year collaboration.

Since 2018, the two companies have collaborated on a number of certification projects for automotive and railway applications that require compiler validation, code qualification, and high safety certification requirements such as ISO 26262 ASIL B or EN 50657 SIL 2. These safety standards are met by SYSGO's RTOS PikeOS, which has been deployed in a variety of high-critical communication infrastructures.

Solid Sands offers the SuperTest Compiler Test and Validation Suite, as well as the SuperGuard C Library Safety Qualification Suite. In the PikeOS ecosystem, SYSGO relies on SuperTest for compiler and library validation. The effort of certification is significantly reduced by beginning the qualification process early.

The customer benefits from SYSGO's expanded capabilities on its supported and qualified GCC compiler in conjunction with C/C++ standard libraries for safety critical projects. The technologies of Solid Sands are critical in achieving standard-compliant certification and qualification with high efficiency. The collaboration assists customers in safety-critical systems in achieving the highest certification standards in Automotive ISO 26262 ASIL B, Railway EN 50128 or EN 50657 level SIL 2, and the generic Functional Safety IEC 61508 standard.

Marcel Beemster, Founder and CTO of Solid Sands, says, “We’re excited about the latest enhancements of SYSGO’s and Solid Sands’ products. The ongoing collaboration ensures Solid Sands can provide the best qualification and test experience during test and validation period of a development cycle.”

Sven Nordhoff from SYSGO adds, ”It’s great to see the long-standing partnership with Solid Sands growing, supported by the PikeOS C and C++ code capabilities and the compiler testing, validation and safety services.”

For more information, visit sysgo.com, solidsands.com.