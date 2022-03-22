Swissbit Introduces FIDO2 Stick for Secure Online Authentication

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Swissbit

Swissbit is adding a new product category to its security solutions portfolio, iShield FIDO2, its first authenticator for the FIDO2 open authentication standard. The login process using iShield FIDO2 offers maximum security for accessing web services and online accounts through asymmetric cryptography and through a hardware security key, as well as supporting USB Type-A and NFC for use with mobile devices.

FIDO enables phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication and thus supports zero-trust architectures, which have been mandated by US authorities and others.

The Swissbit iShield FIDO2 features a robust waterproof plastic housing designed specifically for its operating temperature range of -25°C to +70°C. The FIDO2 measures at 51.5mm x 18.5mm x 6mm with a USB-A interface and touch sensor supporting NFC for convenient 'touch-and-go' authentication with compatible mobile devices. In addition to the current FIDO2 standard that comprises the WebAuthn and CTAP2 protocols, the authenticator is also certified for its predecessor, U2F.

Online accounts and web services can effectively be protected against attacks such as phishing, social engineering attacks or account takeovers with iShield FIDO2.According to Swissbit, security key supports all FIDO2/WebAuthn compatible and U2F compatible websites and services such as Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, or Amazon Web Services, as well as passwordless logins to a Windows 10 desktop.

Supported platforms include:

Windows

macOS

iOS

Linux

Chrome OS

Android

Firefox

Microsoft Edge

Google Chrome

Apple Safari

iShield FIDO2 is based on open standards, is future-proof and can be flexibly integrated into existing services and online systems. In this way, companies can secure their IT landscape or individual applications with FIDO2 and specifically counteract typical dangers such as the use of weak passwords.

"Swissbit has always stood for reliable protection of data and devices," says Silvio Muschter, CEO of Swissbit AG. "From now on, this also applies to online accounts, which can be secured with the strictest hardware-based authentication option thanks to iShield FIDO2. In particular, web service providers, file sharing platforms or bespoke solutions in the healthcare environment can offer their customers extra security," Muschter explains, adding: "Thanks to our proven manufacturing capabilities in Berlin, we can also guarantee the highest security standards in production while offering an additional unique selling point and respected quality feature with our 'Made in Germany' stamp."

