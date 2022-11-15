ISELED Alliance Welcomes Three New Members

Press Release

Analog Devices, Renesas and Simoldes expand the potential of the industry alliance

Munich, 09 November 2022 – The ISELED Alliance has announced that Analog Devices Inc., Renesas Electronics and Simoldes have joined the industry alliance. The open industry alliance is comprised of 46 companies from all over the world.



Founded in 2016, the ISELED Alliance is an open industry alliance with the aim of building a comprehensive ecosystem based on ISELED technology – in other words, a complete system solution for innovative automotive lighting. Members include leading "lighting" Tier 1s, LED and semiconductor manufacturers, specialised lighting designers and many others.

Analog Devices, a world leader in design, manufacturing, and marketing of high-performance analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits (ICs), has developed a technology called ADI E²B™ which enables efficient Ethernet connectivity to edge sensors and actuators. One of the first products in this family supports efficient bridging from 10BASE-T1S to ISELED/ILaS without the need for a microcontroller on the edge node. This technology makes it easier to integrate ISELED/ILaS into future automotive Ethernet-based architectures. “Analog Devices is proud to join the ISELED Alliance as we bring together the 10BASE-T1S E²B and ILaS/ISELED technologies to help enable new innovative lighting systems,” says Vlad Bulavsky, General Manager of Automotive Connectivity at Analog Devices.

As one of the world's leading suppliers of microcontrollers, analogue, power and SoC products, Renesas Electronics offers comprehensive solutions for a wide range of automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications. The company is an active member of various consortia in the industrial and automotive sectors. In cooperation with the ISELED Alliance, Renesas will be contributing its system expertise and developing future-oriented system solutions with ISELED technology based on its broad portfolio of microcontrollers. “ISELED Light and Sensor network is an innovative concept to simplify integration of lights, sensors and actuators,” said Satoshi Yoshida, Senior Director, Automotive Digital Products Marketing Division at Renesas. “I am confident that the combination of easy-to-integrate LED lightning solutions and Renesas’ robust automotive product portfolio will allow us to deliver optimized automotive lighting solutions for our customers.”

Founded in 1959, Simoldes employs over 6,000 people. The group of companies produces quality tools for injecting thermoplastics. Simoldes started supplying plastic parts in 1981 and is now a major player supplying all relevant OEMs. With 19 plants, three engineering centres and five ACS (Advanced Customer Services), the Simoldes Group is present in twelve countries, providing innovative solutions for a sustainable future in the automotive and non-automotive sectors.



"The ISELED Alliance is delighted to welcome Analog Devices, Renesas and Simoldes as new members," says Robert Kraus, CEO of Inova Semiconductors and Chairman of the ISELED Alliance. "The tremendous success and global acceptance of ISELED is largely due to the successful work of the Alliance members. Meanwhile four ISELED conferences since 2018, organised for the worldwide ISELED community with up to 400 participants, have also contributed to this."

For more information about the ISELED Alliance, please visit the Inova Semiconductors stand in Hall B4, Stand 301 or the stands of other Alliance members at the electronica fair in Munich from 15-18 November 2022.

About the ISELED Alliance

The ISELED Alliance is an open industrial alliance with the objective of developing a comprehensive ecosystem – i.e. a complete system solution for innovative automotive lighting – based on ISELED technology. Meanwhile, ISELED products from several manufacturers, including a complete demo kit, are available. Further information and an overview of all members is available on the website of the ISELED Alliance: https://iseled.com/

About Inova Semiconductors

Inova Semiconductors GmbH is a fabless semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company was founded in 1999 and specialises in high-performance products for Gbps serial data communication. In addition to the successful APIX (Automotive Pixel Link) products, which have been delivered in high volumes – well over 170 million – and which are already available in the third generation, Inova introduced ISELED - the "Digital LED" in 2016 and has already produced 100 million of these chips. This was followed in 2020 by IlaS, the "ISELED Light and Sensor Network", which is due to go into series production in vehicles from 2025. Inova's semiconductor products are produced by leading manufacturers (foundries) in Asia and marketed via a global distribution network. More information: https://inova-semiconductors.de/main.html.