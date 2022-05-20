Meet 28 Speakers at 2022 RT-Thread IoT OS Global Tech Conference

Press Release

The countdown to the 2022 RT-Thread IoT OS Global Tech Conference has begun! The conference covers 28 topics + 9 times dev boards giveaway + certificate to all participants.

The 2022 RT-Thread IoT OS Global Tech Conference is host and organized by open source RT-Thread, we have Platinum Sponsor Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Gold Sponsors: NXP Semiconductor, Nuvoton Technology Corporation, Geehy Semiconductor, Bluetrum, ST Microeconomics, HPMicro Semiconductor, Nations Technologies, WCH Microcontroller, XIAOHUA Semiconductors.





2022 RT-Thread IoT OS Global Tech Conference invites Mohammed Dogar, Vice President at Renesas Electronics Corporation; Stephano Cetola, Director of Technical Programs at RISC-V International; Ori Leibovich, Senior Manager of Embedded Software & DevOps at CEVA; Brendon Slade, Director of the General Purpose MCU Ecosystem at NXP Semiconductors; Patrick Yang, RISC-V MCU Industry Expert, Technical Director at WCH; Stéphane Rainsard, GC&SA MCU Technical Marketing Section Manager at STMicroelectronics; Robert Ling, Senior Technical Manager at Nuvoton Technology Incorporation; Gábor Kiss-Vámosi, founder of LVGL with us at 2022 RT-Thread IoT OS Global Tech Conference June 1-3!



Industry Experts Robin Mitchell, Lance Harvie, Jacob Beningo, Stanley Lwin, Fei Zhendong, Dirceu R. Rodrigues Jr., Lyon, Nicola di Gruttola Giardino, Josh Zou, Loay Yari, Wen Cabrel, Flávio Ipiranga de Araújo Júnior, Tristan Ritchie and Kufirre Ebong will join us to bring this fabulous Embedded & IoT feast!

To register for the conference, visit: http://bit.ly/3GNujSQ