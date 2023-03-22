Embedded Computing Design

Ashling’s RiscFree C/C++ SDK Supports Imagination's RISC-V-Based Catapult

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

March 22, 2023

Image Credit: Imagination

Nuremberg, Germany. Announced during embedded world 2023, Ashling’s RiscFree SDK will deliver software development support for Imagination’s Catapult RISC-V-based IP cores.  The collaboration between the two companies produced the RTXM-2200 which is the first industrial licensable CPU IP from the RISC-V Catapult family. Highlights include a real-time, scalable, 32-bit integrated design with Imagination’s expertise in CPU development.

“In partnering with Ashling we are enabling support for the RiscFree SDK on our RISC-V processor cores. This means our customers will benefit from a wider range of development tools, supporting  their RISC-V-based design journey and enabling them to significantly speed up their time to market.  We are excited to grow and consolidate the Catapult RISC-V ecosystem with Ashling through both  market-leading hardware as well as comprehensive software support for future technologies in this  space,” said Peter Lewin, Director of CPU ecosystems, Imagination. 

RiscFree is Ashling’s SDK that provides an IDE, compiler and debugger, software development, and debug support for Catapult. The RiscFree SDK has been progressively innovating the embedded tools market with RISC-V functionality, plug-in architecture, real-time trace support for the 32-bit and 64-bit RISC core software development.  

“We are pleased to announce our support for Imagination’s recently released Catapult RISC-V CPU cores and that our RiscFree is now part of Imagination’s tools eco-system for development and debug. We look forward to further co-operation, particularly between our engineering teams to ensure that  RiscFree can leverage all the additional debugging and analysis capabilities earmarked for future  Catapult devices,” said Hugh O’Keeffe, CEO of Ashling. 

Ashling RiscFree SDK support for Imagination’s Catapult includes: 

  • IDE with full source & project creation, editing, build & debug support 
  • RiscFree includes a single-shot installer that installs & automatically configures all the  component tools to work “out-of-the-box” 
  • Automatic source-code formatting, syntax colouring & function folding 
  • Integrated compiler toolchain 
  • ROM or RAM based debugging support (e.g. hardware breakpoints for flash based support) 
  • Integrated QEMU ISA simulator  
  • Support for other industry standard instruction & cycle accurate simulators • High-level RISC-V register viewer  
  • Integrated RTOS (e.g. FreeRTOS or Zephyr) & OS (e.g. Linux) debug support. • Project wizards, templates & examples  

For more information on Ashling’s RiscFree, visit ashling.com, and for details on Imagination’s Catapult visit imaginationtech.com.

 

